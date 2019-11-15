Dominion Brothers target Savusavu 7s youth title

The Dominion Brothers youth team is looking to stamp its mark in the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

The side is going in with confidence after scooping the Marist 7s youth title last month.

Team Manager Savenaca Korodrau says fans can expect the side to continue the momentum from the Marist tournament.

The Dominion Brothers will begin their campaign against Bilibili tomorrow at 8.12am before taking on Vonoyauyau at 8.52am.

The youth category opens the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s tomorrow with the main competition to kick off on Friday.

The finals will be held on Saturday at Ganilau Park.