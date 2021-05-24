Dominion Brothers return in style

Dominion Brothers dominated the under-21 Fiji Bitter Marist 7s final by beating AJ Pallets Ba River 15-nil at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The side scored two tries in the first half by Salesi Soko and Everoni Koroibiau.

Both the tries were unconverted leaving the halftime score at 10-0

Article continues after advertisement

The Pio Tuwai coached side could not resist the strong Dominion Brothers outfit with two lost chances in the second half.

Jeremaia Driu made the final and third try as Dominion Bothers dominated in the match.