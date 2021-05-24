Dominion Brothers Blues to kick-off U21 eliminations

Dominion Brothers Blues will kick-off the Under-21 eliminations at the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival against South Babas Waimaqera this afternoon.

The side is defending the title for the third year now.

Captain Saki Siqila says they have had two months preparing for the tournament and they know it will be tough.

Siqila says they are treating each game as a final and the boys know what is to be done on the field.

In the second elimination, Black Heron Bua will take on Waitabu Brothers.

St Peter Navakawau will then go against Tagimoucia Blues in the next elimination match.

Fiji Bitter Service will play St Joseph Brothers.

DQC Lomary will pay against Saunivalu.

Dominion Brothers Red will take on Cloud Break Brothers.

Lion Hearts will take on Combine Service.

And in the last eliminations, Lavena Reds will play against the Infinity Juice Fiji Selection.

The Under 21 eliminations will kick-off at 5.45pm.