Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|
Rugby

Dominion Brothers Blues to kick-off U21 eliminations

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 2:30 pm

Dominion Brothers Blues will kick-off the Under-21 eliminations at the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival against South Babas Waimaqera this afternoon.

The side is defending the title for the third year now.

Captain Saki Siqila says they have had two months preparing for the tournament and they know it will be tough.

Siqila says they are treating each game as a final and the boys know what is to be done on the field.

In the second elimination, Black Heron Bua will take on Waitabu Brothers.

St Peter Navakawau will then go against Tagimoucia Blues in the next elimination match.

Fiji Bitter Service will play St Joseph Brothers.

DQC Lomary will pay against Saunivalu.

Dominion Brothers Red will take on Cloud Break Brothers.

Lion Hearts will take on Combine Service.

And in the last eliminations, Lavena Reds will play against the Infinity Juice Fiji Selection.

The Under 21 eliminations will kick-off at 5.45pm.

