Dolphins set sights on Hurrell

Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins have reportedly set their sights on a former NRL star Konrad Hurrell plying his trade in the UK as they look to fill spots in their backline.

Wide World of Sports reports the Dolphins are targeting Hurrell who played 116 games in the NRL for the Warriors and Dolphins before moving to the Super League in 2019.

The Tongan international just completed a switch to St Helens having played three seasons for Leeds Rhinos. But that is on a one-season deal leaving him free to link up with Bennett for the Dolphins’ inaugural season in 2023.

Hurrell would join Jamayne Isaako in the Dolpins backline after the Broncos flyer inked a three-year deal in December.