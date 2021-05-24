Dolokoto joins Drua

Flying Fijians hooker Mesulame Dolokoto is joining the Drua for its maiden 2022 Super Rugby campaign.

He is one of the eight players announced today by Fijian Drua interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn.

The other players are Naitaisiri fullback Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Flying Fijians fly-half Teti Tela, Nadi’s Vilive Miramira, Counties Manukau and Waikato Chiefs development squad member Zuriel Togiatama, Counties Manukau lock Viliame Rarasea and Haereiti Hetet.

Thorburn says also part of the wider squad is Alivereti Veitokani.

“Injured Flying Fijians, Fijian 7s and NRC Drua star Alivereti Veitokani is part of the wider Drua set-up. The Fijian Drua will organize for Veitokani’s assessment and rehabilitation in 2022.”

Thorburn adds, Veitokani is expcted to return to top-level rugby with the Fijian Drua for the 2023 Super Rugby season.

This will allow him to be considered for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Drua is expected to leave next week.