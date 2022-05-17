Dolokoto delivered at flanker: Byrne

Mesulame Dolokoto

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has nothing but praises for Mesulame Dolokoto’s performance at flanker against Moana Pasifika.

Having played at the same position for Queen Victoria School rugby, Dolokoto has over the years donned the number two jumper.

Byrne says the 27-year-old didn’t disappoint when entrusted with the seven jersey.

“We knew he could play that role, we wouldn’t put a player out there at Super Rugby who wasn’t able to do the role. We know he has a background there and he can do the role well. Chatting to him after the game, because the role is so different, I think he ended up covering few extra, when he got to that 65minute mark, he was like I’m starting to feel it.”

The Drua prepares for another epic Super Rugby Pacific clash against Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.