Doge thankful for opportunity

Flying Fijian prop Mesake Doge hopes to be able to share his experience with the young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players.

After his last international stint with Welsh club, Dragons, Doge is looking forward to join a team he has been admiring since its maiden voyage this year.

The Nadroga native says the team already has talented players and he will try his best to offer what he can.

“I think it’s just bringing in for me personally it’s just finding where I can fit in with the squad, things I can show the boys, to not only help. Like some of them it’s their second season coming to an environment like this back at home it’s different”

Co-Captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi says players like Doge bring in something new to the team.

“Seeing that standard from where they were playing like in Wales and the Northern Hemisphere it will be a big boost to the boys for the new season ahead of us”

The Fijian Drua will announce more new signings in the coming weeks.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play their first Super Rugby Pacific match against Moana Pasifika on February 25th at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.