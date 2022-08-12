Doge joins Drua, Kerr out

Some new players will join the Fijian Drua next season.

This has been confirmed by Head Coach Mick Byrne to FBC Sports today.

One of the new players coming in is Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge.

The former Queen Victoria School student has played four times for the national side.

Doge featured for Welsh club Dragons last season and Byrne says the 29-year-old is getting his normal checkups done.

“You know there’s been some enquiries from overseas players, Doge has joined us, and you know we’ll probably establish a consistent playing group now.”

Byrne confirms as well today that the Drua has let go of former Blues fly-half Baden Kerr.

“Couple of players that came in I mean Baden Kerr was fantastic for us, he came in really got us out there at the start last year, not only that, he contributes to our squad both on and off the field, he won’t be joining us.”

The Drua coach says at this stage everyone else are part of the squad.

Byrne will be in New Zealand with Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn for the Super Rugby Pacific Conference.