Discipline worry for Farebrother champions

[File Photo]

Discipline is still an area of concern for Inkk Farebrother Sullivan trophy holders, Jacks Nadi.

After successfully retaining the title against Ram Sami Suva last Saturday, it’s back to the drawing board for the Jetsetters.

Assistant coach Cohan Politini says although the side is happy with another win, there are critical areas they really need to seriously work on.

He says they will be focusing on important areas to improve on in the next round.

“Because the rules are very stringent now, it’s very hard not to infringe but we have to continue to discipline our players, especially in the pick and drive and in our tackling and also in our overside line we need to keep looking at that. So that’s two areas that we’re really going to work on in terms of our discipline.”

Nadi remains unbeaten in the Skipper Cup competition.

The side will play an away game this week as they’ll take on Northland in round 11 at Gatward Park in Korovou.

In other matches, Rewa will face Namosi, Nadroga hosts Naitasiri and Tailevu faces Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.