MINI BUDGET
Rugby

Discipline worry for Drua

3
April 2, 2022 12:45 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will work on improving their discipline following the 38-14 loss in last night’s Super Rugby Pacific match against the Waratahs.

It was evident in yesterday’s match, after the side copped a red card and yellow card, during the crucial moment of the first half.

Skipper Nemani Nagusa was given the marching orders for a dangerous tackle on Dylan Pietsch, while halfback Frank Lomani copped a yellow.

Article continues after advertisement

Flyhalf Teti Tela says in a competition like the Super Rugby, they cannot afford to give away any penalties.

“At this level, teams will execute especially when you one man down to two-man down, you’ll have leaks somewhere. Whether it be set-piece as well, that’s always tough from the discipline side of things. We talk about it as well, it is big work for us, a red card and then yellow, and it is always tough.”

The Waratahs climbed to fourth on the table, temporarily at least, before a bye next week, then a trip to Perth to play the Western Force, while the Drua will face the Brumbies.

