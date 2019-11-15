Home

Discipline still an issue for Highlanders

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 1, 2020 7:45 am
Action from the Naitasiri vs Yasawa match.

Reaching the Skipper Cup semi-final is one goal achieved for the Naitasiri rugby side.

But the hard work begins now for the Highlanders as they fight to make their way to the final.

Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese Jnr says there’s still a lot of areas that need work especially, player’s discipline.

“Now we are going to work hard to go all the way to the finals. But in saying that, we need to work hard on our discipline which is still an issue with us. We can’t afford to be having two players in the bin last week and again this week so that’s one area we need to work on.”

Naitasiri defeated Yasawa 28-21 in the last round of the Skipper Cup at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

In other results yesterday, Suva defeated Namosi 22-17 at Thompson Park in Navua and Nadi successfully defended the Farebrother Trophy, beating Tailevu 28-10.

Looking at the semi-final matchups, Naitasiri will take on Nadroga while Suva battles Namosi.

