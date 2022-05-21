Discipline key for Tailevu

Tailevu Rugby Team in action against Namosi.

Tailevu wants to ensure they maintain discipline going up a team like Namosi in the Skipper Cup.

The two last met two weeks ago, where Tailevu held Namosi to a 21-draw.

Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga says Northland tested them to the wire, but they’ve learnt from their mistakes and are working on improving from them.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this week they will be vying for a win.

“Discipline and over confident, I told the boys you need to be humble. But I know some of the wrong decisions they made really cost us the game. Like that guy Pio, who played the game from the danger zone. We need to go back to the drawing board, we need to address that issue inorder to climb up the ladder.”

Tailevu and Namosi meet today at 3pm at Thompson Park in Navua.

In other matches, Naitasiri meets Northand at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, and Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga grounds.

You can watch the Inkk Farebrother challenge match between Northland and Naitasiri LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Suva defeated Nadroga 26-19 yesterday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.