Discipline a worry for Naitasiri

Lack of discipline was evident in the Naitasiri side as they copped a few cards in the last two Skipper Cup matches.

This is has been an underlying issue for the Highlanders, something Head Coach, Ilaitia Tuisese hopes to iron out this week.

Despite the win over Nadroga in the INKK Farebrother Challenge yesterday, Naitasiri copped two yellow cards and a red card.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuisese says this is something they will need to avoid, heading into the remainder of the season.

“We still got that issue with us which is discipline and now it has gone worse and we got a red card today. And we can’t afford to do that in games like this.”

Naitasiri will host Suva next Saturday at 3 pm at the Naluwai ground.