Disappointed dad called Wini after referee incident

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 15, 2021 12:50 pm
Former Fiji 7s player Josaia Wini [Source: Midi-Olympique]

Former Fiji 7s player Josaia Wini has spoken out for the first time after hoisting the referee into the air at the end of a ProD2 match in France last week.

The referee later gave Wini a red card for his actions.

Speaking to French newspaper Midi Olympique, Wini says he deeply regrets the incident, which he says is either hilarious or outrageous, depending on who you talk to.

Wini says he lifted the referee in joy after his Nevers side defeated Beziers 30-25 and he meant no ill will towards him.

The Lutu villager from Naitasiri says his dad called to tell him that he was really disappointed with what he did to the referee.

He says the day after the game, when he woke up, the incident was all over the internet.

Wini who made his debut for Fiji at the 2015 Hong Kong 7s says he was afraid of losing his job afterwards and thought what he did serious.

He says he would have apologized to the referee but didn’t see the official after the incident.

[Source: Midi Olympique/Rugbypass]

