Dikidikilati enjoying MLR

One of Fiji’s young players featuring in Major League Rugby in USA is Veramu Dikidikilati and he’s currently enjoying his short stint.

The former Fiji Warriors winger who is known for his dynamic ball carrying skills, continues his impressive performance for his new club Houston SaberCats.

Learning from some former Super Rugby players like Dewet Roos, the Lomai, Naitaisiri native says the experience has been an eye opener for him.

“It is a great honor for us to play alongside so many great players like the former Waratahs halfback Dewet Russ. It has really helped us.”

Like many overseas based players, Dikidikilati says he’s interested in joining the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby next year.

“I am just focused to playing for my club. The time will come, if Fiji Rugby Union want me to play, then I will participate.”

Just like Dikidikilati, other Fijians playing in the States hoping to make their mark are, Apenisa Cakaubalavu, Osea Kolinisau, Apisai Tauyavuca and Paula Balekana.