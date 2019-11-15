Digicel teams up with Suva rugby

The Suva Rugby Union has sealed a three-year deal with a new sponsor.

Today Digicel announced it will be the headline sponsor of the Suva Rugby club competition this season.

The new agreement with the largest rugby union in the country will see Digicel, the total communications and entertainment provider, become the naming rights sponsor of the well-renowned club competition in Fiji.

This means the tournament will be re-named the Digicel Escott Shield and Digicel Koroturaga Championship.

Suva Rugby Union Chairman, Aseri Rokoura says they are delighted to be kicking-off their club competition tomorrow with Digicel’s full support.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed says they are delighted to partner with the Suva Rugby Union to support their club competition.

Mohammed adds it is an exciting time for Digicel to return to grassroots level rugby sponsorship – for the first time in seven years.

The 107-year old premiere Digicel Escott Shield competition will feature 14 teams with Army Green as defending champion.

There will be 28 teams fighting for the Digicel Koroturaga title while 2 women’s teams have registered for the season.

The Suva Rugby Digicel Club competition kicks-off at 8am tomorrow at the Bidesi and Buckhurst Grounds in Suva.

Meanwhile, Suva will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm tomorrow in round two of the Skipper Cup.

Suva lost 13-15 to Nadroga last weekend.

In other Skipper Cup matches tomorrow, Lautoka play Tailevu at Churchill Park, and Naitasiri meets Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Nadroga faces Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can also catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

All games will kick off at 3pm except for the Nadroga/Namosi clash which starts at 3:30pm