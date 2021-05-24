Digicel teams up with Moana Pasifika

Home

Aliki Bia Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AlikiFBCNews
April 1, 2022 11:48 am
[Photo: SUpplied]

Moana Pasifika has announced that Digicel Pacific is the new sponsor for the jersey sleeve for the 2022 season.

As one of the new Super Rugby sides, Moana Pasifika Chief Executive, Pelenato Sakalia says its partnership with Digicel is significant for them.

He says Digicel is very familiar to the Pacific community and has a special place in their hearts, particularly for their work after the recent eruption in Tonga.

Sakalia says Digicel teams worked tirelessly to re-establish vital communications and infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Moana Pasifika will proudly wear Digicel on its jersey sleeve in front of its fans and supporters tomorrow for the rematch against the Blues at Eden Park, Auckland.

Digicel Regional CEO, Shally Jannif says she is thrilled to announce the exciting partnership with the Super Rugby franchise.

She adds their support for Moana Pasifika showcases the synergies between its brands, and its strong DNA makes sense for the partnership.

