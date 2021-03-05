Digicel Fiji extends partnership with Suva Rugby

Digicel Fiji has reaffirmed its sponsorship for the Suva Rugby Union’s Escott Shield and Koroturaga Trophy for another two years.

The telecommunications company provided $12,000 in sponsorship to Suva Rugby as their weekly club competition will begin on Saturday.

The sponsorship is part of the Digicel’s and SRU three-year deal penned last year.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed, highlighted that last season was successful, and they remain hopeful the partnership extension will take the competition to another level.

“Last year, we partnered with Suva Rugby Union for their Koroturaga Championship and Escott Shield competition. We are delighted to have joined hands with Suva Rugby Union to join in grassroots rugby during a difficult time, and they delivered superbly on that.”

The Suva Rugby Union will kick-off on Saturday at the Bidesi Ground in Suva at 8.30 am between USP Rugby and Toorak Blues in the Koroturaga Shield.