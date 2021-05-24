Development programme benefits Suva says Malele

Suva Rugby has been known to have one of the best club competitions in Fiji and has over the years brought out some of the best rugby players in the country in both codes.

Suva Rugby captain Enele Malele believes this is the key to the future of the club.

Malele says the club has been centered on the development of its young players, and this year has proved beneficial, majority of its seasoned players leaving the club.

He adds this has given way for the young players a chance to prove themselves.

“They’ve been working through the system from last year, from 2020, they’ve been playing in the development and for now and they’ve been playing at the highest level of club rugby, Suva. I believe in the young boys that are coming in.”

Suva will face Tailevu tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.