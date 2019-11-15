Derenalagi to debut for Suva against Lautoka

Fiji National Men’s 7s rep Meli Derenalagi will make his debut for the Rami Sami Suva Rugby side this Saturday against Lautoka in the Skipper Cup competition.

Derenalagi, along with Tevita Murimurivalu and Mosese Nasilasila will be the three debutants that will feature for the capital side this week.

Suva has named a whole new squad to take on the Maroons.

The forwards will feature the likes of Meli Tuni, Isireli Ledua, Ratu Manasa Saulo, Azariah Immanuel, Manu Lagi, Derenalagi and Kolinio Tamanitoakula.

Suva backline will have Joseva Vesikara, Jeke Suguturaga, Ratu Savenaca Uluibau, Vatilai Dulaki, Apisalome Vota, Nasilasila and Enele Malele.

Suva will play Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri meet Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadroga will host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All matches will kick-off on 3pm.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will be aired on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, Nadi will host Namosi at Prince Charles Park tomorrow at 3pm.