Rugby

Derenalagi, Taliga and Nasilasila back training

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 5:00 pm
Meli Derenalagi (From Left), Kitione Taliga, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Isoa Nasilasila.

Four players who have been out of action for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua due to injuries may return this week.

Kitione Taliga, Meli Derenalagi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Isoa Nasilasila are expected to be eligible for selection against the Waratahs.

Taliga is yet to play in the Super Rugby Pacific for the Drua.

The four are back training according to Head Coach Mick Byrne.

Byrne says he’s looking forward to seeing how the four players respond to training this week.

He adds the game against the Rebels last weekend was the most disappointing out of the six they’ve played.

“I think there’s some disappointing aspects of our game especially the first 20-25 minutes, the review, did we do what we set out to do-no, and the review was just working on how we gonna address that this week and make sure that we start better”.

The Drua hosts the Waratahs at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast at 8:45pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, at 6pm, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will play Waratahs in Super W at 6pm on the same venue.

