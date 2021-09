Derenalagi makes Drua squad

Another Olympic gold medalist has signed for the Fijian Drua.

Meli Derenalagi will join Napolioni Bolaca in the squad.

Derenalagi is one of another five players named by Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn today.

The other players are Serupepeli Vularika, Meli Tuni,Vinaya Habosi and New Zealand based Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.