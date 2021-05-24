Derenalagi learning through current role

Taking over the captaincy role has been one of the toughest jobs for young Olympian Ratu Meli Derenalagi.

The back-rower wore the leading hat for three out of 8 games that Fijian Drua has played in the Super Rugby Pacific.

Derenalagi says holding on to the role of leading a Super Rugby side is never easy but help from the team is what keeps him going.

“With the help of the boys makes me happier and more confident to lead the team but I thank Nemani for helping me too in this captaincy role”.

The side has won one out of eight rounds and hopes to do better when they face the New Zealand teams.

“I know the boys will play their hearts out and we will stick to the system where the coaches want us the way we want to play”.

Fiji will play the Blues on April 23rd at AAMI Park in round 10 of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua has dropped to 11th place with six points.

[Source: Google]