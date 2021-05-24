Derby games first for Super Rugby Pacific

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia have revamped the competition draw for Super Rugby Pacific.

This is due to the latest threat by COVID-19.

The inaugural competition is expected to start with derbies in New Zealand and Australia through to mid-April.

The possibility of trans-Tasman fixtures can be played in NZ and Australia, depending on how soon New Zealand re-opens its border.

The NZ Government has phased border reopening to late February.

It’s expected Moana Pasifika will now host the Blues at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The final is still set for June 18.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]