Rugby

Derby games first for Super Rugby Pacific

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 4:23 pm
Crusaders wing George Bridge (left) and Chiefs midfield back Anton Lienert-Brown are set to meet each other on the park in the early stages of Super Rugby Pacific next year [Source: stuff.co.nz]

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia have revamped the competition draw for Super Rugby Pacific.

This is due to the latest threat by COVID-19.

The inaugural competition is expected to start with derbies in New Zealand and Australia through to mid-April.

Article continues after advertisement

The possibility of trans-Tasman fixtures can be played in NZ and Australia, depending on how soon New Zealand re-opens its border.

The NZ Government has phased border reopening to late February.

It’s expected Moana Pasifika will now host the Blues at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The final is still set for June 18.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

