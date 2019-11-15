Home

Dempsey dropped, Hills in for Waratahs

Super rugby
July 1, 2020 4:30 pm

Wallabies World Cup squad member Jack Dempsey has been dropped to the Waratahs bench for Friday’s clash with the Queensland Reds.

The No.8 has been replaced by rising star Will Harris in an extremely youthful side.

NSW could field five debutants in the opening round of Super Rugby AU, with Harris and centre Joey Walton given the nod in the starting XV following injuries to a number of senior players.

Five of the Waratahs’ seven starting backs have played 11 games or fewer of Super Rugby.

Dempsey, who has 14 Tests to his name, lined up at No.8 for the Waratahs in their most recent five games before Super Rugby was shut down.

