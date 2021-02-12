Demands for reforms to address rugby player’s safety

A number of rugby figures are calling for reforms to protect players’ wellbeing.

Among them are Wales international Josh Navidi and former England flanker James Haskell.

A group called Progressive Rugby want changes to tackle the issue of serious head and brain injury.

In an open letter to World Rugby, the group says more should also be done to inform parents about the risk of brain injury from repeated head knocks.

World Rugby say many of the proposals were already being actioned.

In December 2020, nine retired rugby professionals, most of them diagnosed with early onset dementia, began legal action against World Rugby alleging negligence after repetitive head injuries during their careers.

A group of more than 20 players, coaches and doctors, are demanding immediate changes to the way rugby union is played and how laws are enforced, in order to prevent repeated concussion incidents and damaging brain injuries.

[Source: Rugbypass.com]