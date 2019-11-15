Defending champs through to semifinals of the Tabadamu 7s

The CK EZY Buys Tabadamu side are the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament at Prince Charles Park.

The defending champions thrashed Freshet Navy 38-7 this morning.

The Setefano Cakau coached side was just to good for Navy as they dominated majority of the game.

The second quarterfinal is currently underway between Raiwasa Resort Taveuni and Uluinakau Babas.