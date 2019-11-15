Coral Coast 7s Cup semifinals confirmed

Defending McDonalds Coral Coast 7s champion Police is through to the Cup semifinal.

This is after the side beat Uluinakau in a closely contested quarterfinal 7-0.

Police forward Jone Tanoa scored the lone try of the match which was converted by Kitione Taliga.

National Fire Authority put last year’s losing finalist Tabadamu under pressure in the second quarterfinal but it was not enough as they lost 17-19.

NFA shocked the crowd at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka as they were leading 12-5 before national rep Terio Tamani scored on the stroke of halftime with both teams locked at 12 all.

Tamani then scored a converted try early in the second half before NFA pulled one back late in the game but national 7s squad member Nasoni Tulavu missed the conversion that could have taken the game into extra time.

The second Tabadamu side playing as Red Wing with former national reps Manu Laqai, Beniamino Vota and Samu Bale lost to the Stallions in the third quarterfinal 12-5.

Home team and one of the tournament favorites Ratu Filise outclassed Police White registered for the tournament as Vatutaleikeiviti in the last quarterfinal.

The Ratu Filise side was led by playmaker Aborisio Naqamu with young forward Jovilisi Natoya grabbing a double in the match.

Ratu Filise proving too strong for Vatutaleikeiviti 26-5.

Last year’s finalist’s Police and Tabadamu will meet in the first Cup semifinal.

In the second semifinal, Stallions will take on Ratu Filise.

The Cup semifinals will kick off at 2:50pm.