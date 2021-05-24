Decision making will improve on the field: Byrne

Making the right decisions at critical moments is an important component the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will carry into its upcoming Super Rugby matches.

Coach Mick Byrne says the dying minutes against Western Force last weekend showed the players the true pressure of Super Rugby.

Byrne says in the heat of the moment there are bound to be mistakes.

“Again it comes back to the scenarios, you can paint as many pictures as you like at training around, 2 points up with 5 minutes to go – we got to scrum here or what we got to do. But until you’re out there in the heated battle, so you experience it.”

He says every weakness is an opportunity to learn and become better.

“And you know we try have a look at some of those decisions that were made and I was pretty happy with the decisions we made, it was probably more about what we were just talking about there, in some of the way we played in our defensive 30, when we’re in front, you’ll expect so see some of that when you’re chasing a game but that’s all learning for us. For the first time we’ve been in that situation and we’ve learnt from it.”

The Fijian Drua takes on Melbourne Rebels at 8.45 pm on Friday.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.