Decision making under pressure critical for Drua

Leadership plays the most critical role in any rugby team, especially for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

These are the words of Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter when asked about the team’s progression in Super Rugby Pacific.

Cotter says the Drua has improved over five games but there are bits and pieces that still need work.

He says the Drua is a dangerous team and frighten oppositions when it has possession.

“It comes down to how you develop as a team mentally, physically and how leadership has major roles within the team at critical times and this is what we need to develop within the game at a professional level”

Cotter says Fiji is playing good teams that will test then thus decision making and leadership are critical.

He adds the Drua continues to bring in enthusiasm into the competition and a style of rugby that no one has seen in Super Rugby.

Fijian Drua takes on Melbourne Rebels at 8.45 pm on Friday.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel