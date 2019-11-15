Decision making is vital says Tuisese

Naitasiri rugby Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese says good decision making will be vital for the Highlanders as they embark on their next Skipper Cup match.

The side went down to Suva 6-15 in round five on Friday at the ANZ Stadium.

Tuisese says the side will need to work on a lot of areas including making the right decisions during pressurized situations.

“For us it’s the breakdowns, the discipline of the team and making vital decisions in vital areas of the field. That’s one area we need to quickly adapt in being able to make decision.”

Naitasiri have recorded three wins and two losses in the competition so far.

The Highlanders will play Tailevu next weekend at Ratu Cakobau Park.