Debut for Tuni, Taliga at full-back

Suva prop Meli Tuni will make his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this Saturday.

Tuni has been named in the starting line-up in the loose-head position for the clash against the Blues.

Making their first start of the season are 2016 Olympic gold-medalist Kitione Taliga who is at full-back, Flying Fijians tight-head prop Manasa Saulo and Naitasiri lock Chris Minimbi.

Minimbi will partner Viliame Rarasea.

Meli Derenalagi remain as captain but moves to blindside flanker, Rusiate Nasove takes the openside flanker position while returning Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta is on number 8.

Mesulame Dolokoto retains his role at hooker.

Peni Matawalu is the halfback partnering Simione Kuruvoli who starts the match at fly-half.

Caleb Muntz will be at inside centre with Kalaveti Ravouvou is at outside centre.

Onisi Ratave is on the left wing, with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre manning the right wing.

The Fijian Drua takes on the Blues on Saturday at 7.05pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sport.