Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Debut for Samusamuvodre, Ravouvou moves to center

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 6:00 pm
Tuidraki Samusamuvodre. [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre will make his debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Friday against the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific.

The former Naitasiri fly-half has been named to start on the wing by Head Coach Mick Byrne.

Other notable changes in the Drua starting 15 are Kalaveti Ravouvou who will wear the number 13 jumper as Apisalome Vota has been rested while Caleb Muntz will be at inside centre.

Article continues after advertisement

Kaliopasi Uluilakelpa reverts to his loosehead prop position with Samuela Tawake returning as tighthead prop.

Flying Fijians hooker Mesulame Dolokoto is back to the starting line-up while Isoa Nasilasila returns to partner Sorovakatini Tuifagalele as locks.

The loose forwards sees Joseva Tamani at the blindside flanker position while Kitione Salawa has been promoted to start at seven and Captain Nemani Nagusa remains the number eight loose forward.

Frank Lomani remains as scrumhalf with Teti Tela at flyhalf.

Vinaya Habosi starts his seventh consecutive match at left-wing and Kitione Ratu retains his fullback role.

The Drua takes on Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.