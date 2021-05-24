Debut for Samusamuvodre, Ravouvou moves to center

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre will make his debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Friday against the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific.

The former Naitasiri fly-half has been named to start on the wing by Head Coach Mick Byrne.

Other notable changes in the Drua starting 15 are Kalaveti Ravouvou who will wear the number 13 jumper as Apisalome Vota has been rested while Caleb Muntz will be at inside centre.

Article continues after advertisement

Kaliopasi Uluilakelpa reverts to his loosehead prop position with Samuela Tawake returning as tighthead prop.

Flying Fijians hooker Mesulame Dolokoto is back to the starting line-up while Isoa Nasilasila returns to partner Sorovakatini Tuifagalele as locks.

The loose forwards sees Joseva Tamani at the blindside flanker position while Kitione Salawa has been promoted to start at seven and Captain Nemani Nagusa remains the number eight loose forward.

Frank Lomani remains as scrumhalf with Teti Tela at flyhalf.

Vinaya Habosi starts his seventh consecutive match at left-wing and Kitione Ratu retains his fullback role.

The Drua takes on Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi.