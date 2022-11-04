Debut for Rotuisolia, Botitu at 10

Flying Fijians side training for their match against Scotland on Sunday [Photo Credit: FRU]

Fijian Drua lock Ratu Leone Rotuisolia will make his Flying Fijians debut on Sunday against Scotland.

Rotuisolia, who missed the opportunity while in camp during the mid-year internationals, has been named as a lock in the run on the side.

Olympic Games gold medalists, Sireli Maqala and Livai Natave are expected to earn their first cap off the bench.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says Maqala has been impressive during training and gives them a number of options to play in the backline.

Botitu starts at 10 ahead of Teti Tela who is on the bench after joining the side last night.

Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi and Manasa Saulo team up in the front row while Temo Mayanavanua pairs up with Rotuisolia at locks.

Albert Tuisue and Levani Botia are the flankers with Viliame Mata returning at number eight.

Frank Lomani and Botitu are the halves pair with the midfield combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and skipper Waisea Nayacalevu.

The back three are Vinaya Habosi, Setareki Tuicuvu and veteran fullback Kini Murimurivalu.

The Flying Fijians take on Scotland at 12am on Sunday.

Flying Fijians Team V Scotland

• Eroni Mawi

• Sam Matavesi

• Manasa Saulo

• Temo Mayanavanua

• Ratu Leone Rotuisolia *

• Albert Tuisue

• Levani Botia

• Viliame Mata

• Frank Lomani

• Vilimoni Botitu

• Vinaya Habosi

• Kalaveti Ravouvou

• Waisea Nayacalevu {c}

• Setareki Tuicuvu

• Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves

• Tevita Ikanivere

• Livai Natave *

• Luke Tagi

• Apisalome Ratuniyarawa

• Kitione Kamikamica

• Peni Matawalu

• Teti Tela