Deans winner ready for Skipper Cup

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Sakaraia Vunikauregu is one of the exciting young talents expected to light up the Skipper Cup competition this year.

The youngster is part of the Rewa squad and he may just get his big break on Saturday when the side challenges Nadi for the coveted Farebrother trophy in round one of Skipper Cup.

This will be a whole new experience for the 21-year-old who featured prominently at hooker for RKS in the 2018 Deans final along with Fiji 7s squad member Sireli Maqala where they defeated Cuvu College 20-nil.

Vunikauregu who hails from Drauniivi in Ra was also part of the RKS U-18 side that won the Sanix World Youth Tournament in Japan says he’s looking forward to making his debut in the Skipper Cup.

“If I do get called up, I am looking forward to my first Skipper Cup competition. This is a milestone achievement for me since the last time I competed at this level was back in 2018 during the Deans competition.”

He believes rugby is the way forward for him and he’ll grasp every opportunity that comes along the way.

“Rugby is a paid sport now, and if I can put in the hard yards, this will not only benefit me but also my family. I must put God first in everything I do.”

Nadi hosts Rewa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Saturday.

In other games, Northland faces Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou, Suva takes on Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium, and Tailevu meets Namosi at Nakelo District School ground.