Deans U-18 quarter-finals live on FBC Sports

Defending Vodafone Deans Under-18 champions Queen Victoria School will take on Natabua High School in the second quarterfinal at 11:20 am on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both teams finished second from their respective zones.

Western zone champion Ba Provincial Freebird Institute who is heading into the Deans U-18 quarter-finals for the first time meets Nasinu Secondary School at 10 am in the first quarterfinal.

Southern Zone champion Suva Grammar School will face Lelean Memorial School at 12.50pm.

In the last match, Ratu Kadavulevu School battles Marist Brothers High School at 3.30pm.

You can watch all the U-18 quarter-finals LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel starting at 8:40am with U-17 quarterfinal between Lelean and Marist.