Deans champs QVS falls to SGS in friendly

Suva Grammar School’s under-18 rugby team defeated Deans defending champions Queen Victoria School 29-5 in a friendly match earlier this afternoon in Nasese.

Grammar was leading 21-0 at halftime.

The Lions dominated the game as they kept the Victorians under pressure with national Under-20 rep Philip Baselala leading from the front.

However, it was an improved second half from QVS restricting Grammar to just eight points.