Deans cancellation is last option for FSSRU

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 18, 2020 6:47 am

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union have three options for their Deans competition when the second school term starts in June.

FSSRU Executives have met prior to the lockdown and mapped out ways on how they can still have their competition in term two.

There are a few options on the table for FSSRU but it will depend on how many weeks there will be for the next school term.

FSSRU President Setareki Merekula says their last option will be to cancel the Deans this year.

‘The other option is to have seven-a-side competition we won’t be able to have a 15’s competition between 8 to 5 weeks before the school holidays, less than 5 weeks we are ruling out the FSSRU competition’.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar said on Thursday that schools will be closed until June but that is subject to change.

