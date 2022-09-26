Deans and Raluve semifinals in Nadi

The Vodafone Super Deans and Weetbix Raluve Championship semifinals will be held at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

Schools like Japser Williams, Saint Bedes College, Saint Johns College and Natabua High School will feature in the Raluve Under-18 semifinals.

For the Deans, the focus may be on the U-18 with Ba Provincial Freebird Institute, Natabua, Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers High School gunning for top honors but other schools will be in action in other grades semifinals as well.

Ratu Kadavulevu School will feature in all grades except for the U-18 while Queen Victoria School misses out in the U-19 and 18.

Suva Grammar have their U-16, 17 and 18 in the semifinals and Lelean Memorial School is through in the U-15 and 19.

Cuvu College will be represented in the semis by the U-16 while both Ra High School and Ratu Navula College booked their sports in the U-19.

Recovery will be key for all teams and Marist U-18 Coach Jone Temo says they’ll need to work on their weaknesses from the quarterfinal against RKS.

‘‘Maybe our backline and also our lineouts, we’ll try to polish up our mistakes this week before going down to the west’’.

You can watch the U-18 Deans and Raluve semifinals on FBC Sports channel.