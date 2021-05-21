Deadline looms for Drua and Moana Pasifika

Both the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika have been working tirelessly to meet the conditions set by New Zealand Rugby as they work towards securing a spot at the 2022 Super Rugby competition.

The two teams have conditional licenses and will need to resolve business plans while NZ Rugby will finalize the process of putting together a competition.

There has been plenty of media speculation about the two franchises, however, Moana Pasifika Interim Chief Executive, Pelenato Sakalia says they are working on the financial component of the agreement.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not just financial viability but Moana Pasifika must be commercially viable and everyone knows that by far for any team in Super Rugby the biggest chunk of their funding comes from broadcasting.”

The Drua and Moana Pasifika have until the end of this month to meet the conditions.

For the Fiji Rugby Union, a number of candidates have been shortlisted for the CEO and coach positions.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says they will soon start to assemble the team for the historical matches.

“The advertisement for CEO and coach has been completed. A group containing the World Rugby, and Fiji Rugby will sit to shortlist with the representative of people we are talking too.”

The Drua is expected to play bulk of their home matches in Suva, provided international travel borders reopen.