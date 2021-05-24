Dawai to miss Crusaders clash

The Highlanders have made some changes to its line-up against the Crusaders ahead of the second round of Super Rugby Pacific.

Fijian Mosese Dawai who made his debut last week has not been included in the list of 23.

Also left out from the 23 is Scott Gregory who started in round one against the Chiefs.

Article continues after advertisement

Highlanders coach Tony Brown has included Connor Garden-Bachop and Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

For the Crusaders, Sevu Reece and George Bower have been named in the match-day squad.

The Highlanders face the Crusaders on Friday at 6.05pm.

The Waratahs also play on Friday taking on the Reds at 8.45pm.

On Saturday, the Fijian Drua meets the Brumbies at 3.35pm, the Blues play the Hurricanes at 6.05pm while Rebels battles Western Force at 8.45pm.

You can watch the Fijian Drua and Brumbies clash live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.