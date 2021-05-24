Dawai, Tamani to face Cirikidaveta in NPC final

Rupeni Tamani and Mosese Dawai’s Waikato side have progressed to the final of the National Provincial Championship.

The side defeated Canterbury 17-14 yesterday in wet weather conditions.

The victory sets up a North vs South Ireland final as they are up against the consistent Tasman side that defeated Hawke’s Bay 33-27 in their semi-final clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Tries from Rhys Marshall and Bailyn Sullivan added with two successful conversions and a penalty by D’Angelo Leuila sealed the win.