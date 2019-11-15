Dawai starts, Lumelume back for Nadi

Two changes have been made to the Nadi starting lineup for its first Farebrother Sullivan trophy defence against Tailevu today.

Former Flying Fijians and Otago Highlanders flanker Naulia Dawai replaces Apisai Nagi at number eight after coming off the bench last week against Namosi.

Another change is in the backline with Marika Tivitivi starting at halfback ahead of Anasa Vuatalevu.

A few changes have also been made in the Nadi bench with Asivorosi Naliga coming in and Viliame Tui who was the replacement hooker last week is now one of the props on the reserves.

The Jetsetters have also brought in one of their veterans, 33-year-old Turuva Lumelume for this match.

Nadi hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park at 3pm today.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.

Also today, Suva takes on Namosi at 3pm at Thompson Park and Naitasiri plays Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, Nadroga defeated Lautoka with a bonus 28-26 win at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last night.

This means, Nadroga now has 45 points and they are in second on the table.

However, after the final round today, it is highly likely that Suva will host Namosi in one semifinal next weekend while Nadroga could take on Naitasiri.