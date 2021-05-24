Dawai scores in Highlanders pre-season win

Fiji-born winger Mosese Dawai helped the Highlanders to a tense victory over the Crusaders in its Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match last night.

Dawai scored a try in the Highlanders 20-19 win over Waisake and Kini Naholo’s Crusaders side at Weston in New Zealand.

The Highlanders got off to a flying start with Dawai and hooker Liam Coltman crossing over for a try each, while Mitch Hunt landed three goals from as many attempts.

The Crusaders answered back with tries to Dallas McLeod and Simon Hickey but, a late penalty from Marty Banks sealed it for the Dunedin based side.