Rugby
Dawai helps Waikato storm away with win
August 16, 2021 6:18 am
[Source: Stuff.co.nz]
Fiji-born winger Mosese Dawai helped boost his Waikato side to a 43-37 win against Wellington.
Dawai’s fifth minute try gave Waikato the early lead as they led 34-8 at half time with five unanswered tries.
Pepesana Patafilo crossed twice for Wellington, followed by Du’Plessis Kirifi, Julian Savea, and Peter Umaga-Jensen as Wellington took complete control.
And in the championship clash, Taranaki ran away to a 48-14 win over an under-manned Northland.
Ahead 10-7 at half-time, Taranaki capitalised after Northland No.8 Isi Manu was red-carded for a high shot three minutes into the second spell.
Kini Naholo scored a double, while Ricky Riccitelli, Shaan Waite and Daniel Rona all crossed, the reliable boot of Stephen Perofeta leaving Northland with little chance of an upset.
[Source: RNZ]