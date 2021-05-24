Dawai helps Waikato storm away with win

Fiji-born winger Mosese Dawai helped boost his Waikato side to a 43-37 win against Wellington.

Dawai’s fifth minute try gave Waikato the early lead as they led 34-8 at half time with five unanswered tries.

Pepesana Patafilo crossed twice for Wellington, followed by Du’Plessis Kirifi, Julian Savea, and Peter Umaga-Jensen as Wellington took complete control.

Article continues after advertisement

And in the championship clash, Taranaki ran away to a 48-14 win over an under-manned Northland.

Ahead 10-7 at half-time, Taranaki capitalised after Northland No.8 Isi Manu was red-carded for a high shot three minutes into the second spell.

Kini Naholo scored a double, while Ricky Riccitelli, Shaan Waite and Daniel Rona all crossed, the reliable boot of Stephen Perofeta leaving Northland with little chance of an upset.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: RNZ]