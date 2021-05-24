Dawai for Highlanders, Super Rugby squads released

Waikato winger Mosese Dawai has signed for the Highlanders and will be part of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Dawai was part of the Waikato side that won the NPC Premiership title over the weekend.

The 23 year old from Bucalevu, Nakorotubu in Ra is one of six new players announced by the Highlanders.

Article continues after advertisement

Dawai and Vilimoni Koroi are in the Highlanders squad, Jona Nareki is out due to injury.

The duo are part of the 21 Fijians or have links to Fiji that will feature for other teams apart from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Rob Valetini is part of the Brumbies side while Manasa Mataele will run out for Western Force.

The Rebels have Moses Sorovi and Ilikena Vudogo and Mark Nawaqanitawase for Waratahs.

Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu, Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese have been confirmed for the Reds.

The Blues have announced their squad which includes Alex Hodgman, Hoskins Sotutu and Jacob Taumaitavuki.

Emoni Narawa and Pita Gus Sowakula are in the Chiefs squad.

The Crusaders have three players in the likes of Kini Naholo, George Bower and Sevuloni Reece while Salesi Rayasi is part of the Hurricanes squad.

New side Moana Pasifika have Timoci Tavatavanawai and Levia Aumua.