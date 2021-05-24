Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Dawai for Highlanders, Super Rugby squads released

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 8:17 am

Waikato winger Mosese Dawai has signed for the Highlanders and will be part of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Dawai was part of the Waikato side that won the NPC Premiership title over the weekend.

The 23 year old from Bucalevu, Nakorotubu in Ra is one of six new players announced by the Highlanders.

Article continues after advertisement

Dawai and Vilimoni Koroi are in the Highlanders squad, Jona Nareki is out due to injury.

The duo are part of the 21 Fijians or have links to Fiji that will feature for other teams apart from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Rob Valetini is part of the Brumbies side while Manasa Mataele will run out for Western Force.

The Rebels have Moses Sorovi and Ilikena Vudogo and Mark Nawaqanitawase for Waratahs.

Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu, Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese have been confirmed for the Reds.

The Blues have announced their squad which includes Alex Hodgman, Hoskins Sotutu and Jacob Taumaitavuki.

Emoni Narawa and Pita Gus Sowakula are in the Chiefs squad.

The Crusaders have three players in the likes of Kini Naholo, George Bower and Sevuloni Reece while Salesi Rayasi is part of the Hurricanes squad.

New side Moana Pasifika have Timoci Tavatavanawai and Levia Aumua.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.