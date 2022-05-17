Davids out of Springboks 7s squad

[Source: Supplied]

Springbok sevens Selvyn Davids will miss the Toulouse 7s in France this weekend.

The South African side had to make a late change after Davids was declared medically unfit to travel and he’ll be replaced by Dalvon Blood.

However, due to current travel protocols, the 20-year-old Blood couldn’t depart with the rest of the team yesterday but was cleared to fly today.

Blood, who is in line to make his HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut this weekend, has been a member of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy since 2021 and also represented the Junior

Springboks in last year’s U20 International Series against Georgia, Argentina and Uruguay.

The youngster will join the likes of Branco du Preez, Zain Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Impi Visser, JC Pretorius and Muller du Plessis.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side faces Kenya at 12:34am on Saturday before taking on Wales at 8:44am.Their last pool is against hosts France at 12:34am on Sunday.

The Fijiana takes on USA at 8:14pm on Friday in their first match followed by Australia at 4:06am on Saturday and South Africa at 8:14pm on the same day.