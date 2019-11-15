Dave Rennie looking to draw on northern hemisphere experience

Dave Rennie believes Australia can benefit from the experience he has gained with Glasgow.

This as he prepares to take up his new role as head coach of the Wallabies.

Rennie has spent the last four years with the Warriors, guiding them to the Guinness PRO14 final last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Rennie believes the spell in the northern hemisphere has left him better equipped for international rugby.

Rennie is braced for a big challenge as he tries to rescue the fortunes of an Australian team that has slipped to seventh in the world rankings after last year’s World Cup.