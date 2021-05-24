Home

Rugby

Daunting task for Skipper Cup champs

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 5:26 am

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva is after a back-to-back win tomorrow in the fifth round against Namosi.

The side recorded its first win of the season against Northland in the last round.

Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the 33-7 win over Northland is a step in the right direction for them.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow the side has a mammoth task and Tuifagalele says they know Namosi will come out strong.

“We’re building it up, I think the momentum that we have by this game I think we will try and improve, especially on our backline and insides”

Suva plays Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Rewa will challenge Naitasiri for the Farebrother trophy at Naluwai ground, Tailevu faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Nadroga hosts Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the Nadroga and Northland match live on FBC TV on the Walesi platform, however, the Under 19 clash will air on FBC Sports at 11am.

Fans can also listen to the live I-Taukei radio commentary of the Farebrother challenge between Naitasiri and Rewa on Radio Fiji One.

 

