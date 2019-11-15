Daunting task awaits Lautoka rugby

Lautoka rugby will face one of its biggest hurdles on Saturday challenging Namosi for the Skipper Cup/ Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

Following their comeback win against Yasawa last Saturday, Chairman Tevita Momoedonu says to tackle Namosi they will need to work on their set-pieces particularly in the contact areas.

Momoedonu adds the Maroons will also need to refrain from playing ‘catch-up’ rugby.

“We need to come away with this catch-up rugby right, that needs to stop but in a way, we’ve shown we can play 80 minutes rugby.”

He adds the players are also reminded to prove to their fans that Lautoka is a side to be reckoned with.

“Distraction leads to destruction so they keep on focusing on the game and the task at hand and we reminded them that we need to show Fiji that our coming up to Skipper is no joke.”

Lautoka will take on Namosi on Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Suva and the match will air live on the FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will be carried on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

In other games on Saturday, Nadi will be hosting Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Kicking off round five on Friday, Naitasiri will take on Suva at 6pm also at the ANZ Stadium.